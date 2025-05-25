Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,924 Shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) by 8,334.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in High Tide were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 493,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in High Tide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in High Tide by 755.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 212,197 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in High Tide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $2.28 on Friday. High Tide Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 million, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). High Tide had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $100.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. Analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

