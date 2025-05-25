Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 780.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $544,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,612,556.08. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $263,015.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,686.40. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,074 over the last three months. Company insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $235.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($2.20). Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

