Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 937.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

TTE stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

