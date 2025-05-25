Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This represents a 92.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on AutoZone in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 target price on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,966.76.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,829.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,687.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,448.47. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,728.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

