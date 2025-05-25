Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 289.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price target on Liberty Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($3.01). Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.