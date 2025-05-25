Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $122,000 in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTKB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Cytek Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.51 million, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.