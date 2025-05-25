Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $125,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 535,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $4.77 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $338.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.20 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

