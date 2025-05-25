Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $163,000 in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHCT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 46,217 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

CHCT stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $449.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -606.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHCT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Healthcare Trust

In other news, Director Cathrine Cotman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,023.10. This represents a 14.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.