Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $96,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ciena from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $519,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,453,129.09. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,588 shares of company stock worth $3,950,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

