Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,207,685.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,735.05. This trade represents a 65.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 17,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $142,340.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,847.14. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,178 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.39 million. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

