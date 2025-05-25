Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $261.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.