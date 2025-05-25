Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 18,724,063 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,724,063 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,442,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 404,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 262,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $19,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 3.25. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,780 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $54,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,990.80. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,383 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $811,210.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,724,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,149,092.82. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $1,053,445. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

