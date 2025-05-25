Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibraltar Industries

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $68,222.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,122.96. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

