Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,525 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $8,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SLM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in SLM by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $33.58 on Friday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $374.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

