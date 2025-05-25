MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stake Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 104,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $12,949,587.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,118,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,626,631.58. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $586,308.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,850.81. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,560 shares of company stock valued at $51,836,937 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.23.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $235.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

