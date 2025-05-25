Man Group plc Acquires 64,669 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 297.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,669 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 179,493 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in WisdomTree by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WisdomTree by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in WisdomTree by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE WT opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.07.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

