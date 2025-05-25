Man Group plc Acquires New Holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLPT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 141,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPT opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.03. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 59.64%. The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLPT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

