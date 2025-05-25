Man Group plc Acquires New Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 688.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 224,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,132.65. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.11 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

