Man Group plc Acquires New Position in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 391,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,562,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 692,799 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 332.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 962,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 740,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 411,071 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 335,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 187,576 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.08 million, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIVE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HIVE Digital Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

