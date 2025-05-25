Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 12,278 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,787,000 after purchasing an additional 113,314 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,005,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 90,627 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Stock Performance

SANM stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $91.12.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

