Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 64,200 A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in A10 Networks by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

ATEN opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.37.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered A10 Networks from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

