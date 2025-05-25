Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 70,200 Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 224,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 76,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 397,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 299,482 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.10. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $18.96.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.51 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Lightspeed Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

