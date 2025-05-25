Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,364 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 117,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Empower Harvest Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $97,058,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YMM stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.85.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.1444 dividend. This is an increase from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YMM. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

