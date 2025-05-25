Man Group plc Decreases Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in ITT by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $147.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.92. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

