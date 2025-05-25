Man Group plc Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 446.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,189 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,070.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,542.86%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

