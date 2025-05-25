Man Group plc Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.10 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

