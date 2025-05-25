Man Group plc Has $879,000 Stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,046 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in OLO were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

