Man Group plc Has $954,000 Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 191.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.