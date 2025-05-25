Man Group plc Has $977,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.75.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $509.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.60 and a 200-day moving average of $458.72. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.