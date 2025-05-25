Man Group plc Invests $797,000 in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 142,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDSN opened at $7.08 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $307.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

