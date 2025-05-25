Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,062 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,987.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 48,957 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.