Man Group plc Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZEUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Olympic Steel Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.80 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

