Man Group plc Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 298,803 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Berry by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Berry stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Berry had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $182.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Berry’s payout ratio is -25.53%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

