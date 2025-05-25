Man Group plc Makes New $810,000 Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 51,977.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,288 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 978,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 439,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $53.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMPH

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,231 shares of company stock worth $142,752. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.