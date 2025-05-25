Man Group plc Makes New Investment in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,896,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,607,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,056 shares in the company, valued at $402,449.84. This trade represents a 19.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRA Group

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRA Group stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.70. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $269.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.