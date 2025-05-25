Man Group plc Purchases 33,107 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 182.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,286 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,107 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,239,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,898,000 after buying an additional 709,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,510,000 after buying an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 103,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,517,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,530,000 after buying an additional 47,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

