Man Group plc Purchases 36,824 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,824 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of Prothena worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 69,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Prothena from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Prothena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Prothena Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $6.58 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $354.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.20). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

