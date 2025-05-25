Man Group plc Purchases 6,749 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

