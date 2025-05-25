Man Group plc Purchases New Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Tompkins Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMP opened at $60.59 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $871.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

