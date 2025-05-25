Man Group plc Purchases New Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 796.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CL King upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.