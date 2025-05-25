Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 6,426 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,989.40. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $528,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,856. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $121.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

