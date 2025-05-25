Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Man Group plc grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.20% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.28 million, a PE ratio of -81.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

