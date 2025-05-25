Man Group plc Sells 12,694 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,694 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Forestar Group worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Forestar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,721,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 59,427 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 479,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

FOR opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $959.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.46. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $30,032.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,053.49. This represents a 30.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOR. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

