Man Group plc Sells 12,841 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $2,051,307.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,231.43. The trade was a 97.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $1,036,602.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,493.88. This represents a 27.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $124.17 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $124.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $124.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $122.55 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

