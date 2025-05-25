Man Group plc Sells 148,139 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,139 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in UGI were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Up 1.4%

UGI stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

