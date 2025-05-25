Man Group plc Sells 1,514 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $68,696,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,312,000 after acquiring an additional 102,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,097,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $7,464,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of PIPR opened at $250.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $201.97 and a 12-month high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $357.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.99 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.