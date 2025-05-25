Man Group plc Sells 18,010 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 726.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.64. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In related news, CAO Jennifer W. Warren sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $129,975.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $391,331.43. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $317,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $488,117.49. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,882 shares of company stock worth $1,403,123. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CASH

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.