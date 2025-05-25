Man Group plc Sells 21,991 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,991 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,393,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,837,000 after buying an additional 279,857 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,906,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,067,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,502,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -589.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 479.07%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

