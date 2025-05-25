Man Group plc Sells 71,395 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,395 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Grocery Outlet worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88,805 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 290,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 190,267 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,128,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,122,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.62.

Shares of GO stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $274,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,740. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $73,449.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,680.70. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 219,000 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790 and have sold 19,124 shares worth $235,730. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

