Man Group plc Sells 8,390 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Knife River were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Knife River alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter worth about $2,062,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Knife River by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 696,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Knife River in the fourth quarter worth about $14,600,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Knife River by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Knife River Stock Performance

KNF stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $66.13 and a one year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.